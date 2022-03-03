LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society wants to find homes for some of its larger dogs.
Starting Thursday, it's waiving fees for dogs 40 pounds and up. Fees for larger dogs are usually more than $200.
While the fees are being waived, adopters still have to pay a $10 to $15 licensing fee.
The adoption special runs through Sunday, March 6, at the KHS Main Campus on Steedly Drive and the East Campus on Lyndon Lane.
The special is part of the "March Right in to Find Your Best Friend" campaign. KHS said the goal is to find homes for some of its dogs and free up space so the shelter can take in more dogs from overcrowded shelters.
