LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is in desperate need of adopters and fosters for their adult dogs.
The nonprofit animal shelter is out of room for adult dogs, ranging from medium to large size. KHS is now begging for the public's help.
"KHS is facing the same crisis that almost every other animal shelter in the country is currently experiencing,” Sara Rehfeld, KHS Shelter Operations director, said in a news release. “Every single adult dog kennel is occupied, and we are unable to take in more dogs if we don’t have the space. The best way people can help is to open their hearts and homes to adopt or foster. We have so many wonderful dogs that are looking for families to love.”
In hopes of getting dogs adopted faster, KHS is waving all adoption fees for dogs 40 pounds or more from June 9-12. All of the adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, micro-chipped and current on all vaccinations. Dogs available for adoption can be seen by clicking here. KHS has two adoption centers, East Campus at 1000 Lyndon Lane and the Main Campus at 241 Steedly Drive.
There is also an urgent need for foster caregivers for adult dogs. KHS gives you the necessary supplies needed, and you can foster as little or as much as you want.
“Fostering is a rewarding way to give animals a break from the shelter and make space,” Rehfeld said. “Some of our foster parents have animals of their own at home, and others are without pets and enjoy having a foster animal from time to time for companionship and to make a difference for that one animal.”
To apply to be a foster caregiver, click here. Foster applicants will go through an online orientation, and then be matched with a dog that suits their lifestyle.
