CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- At a time when so many are trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus by limiting visitors to nursing homes, Rhonda Fields decided to focus on spreading something else.
She brought a simple idea to St. Joseph Catholic School and Corydon Elementary but never expected it to grow like it did.
"I just wanted to make them feel better and make them smile. And I thought wouldn't it be cool if we could get students to write letters or draw pictures for the residents in these homes and brighten their day before Thanksgiving," said Fields, a resident of Harrison County.
"Five-hundred letters I'm going to have by the end of today."
Students spent class time creating cards and letters with colorful drawings and happy messages. Some even had QR codes that could be scanned to show a video of a student telling a joke.
"I hope that they smile when they open my card," student Kyleigh Coffey said. "That's always my goal is to make other people smile and be happy."
Even though the kids don't know the people receiving the cards, they know what the residents need to hear.
"They can't have family members come and visit them right now, so we're making cards for them so they'll read them, and it will brighten their day," second-grader Kinley Schmittler said.
The cards were then delivered to residents at eight Harrison County nursing homes.
"I definitely think it's fair to say they need this more than anyone," said Jami Stephenson with Harrison Springs Health Campus. "You could almost see a sparkle in their eye."
Stephenson said residents hope to return the favor and write cards to the students.
