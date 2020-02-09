LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Two people were killed in an early morning fire that broke out at an apartment in Louisville's Southside neighborhood.
Heavy flames filled the first floor of the three-story apartment complex in the 200 block of Douglas Park, not far from Southside Drive, when crews with the Louisville Division of Fire responded to the blaze around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters found two people dead on the first floor, according to Lt. Col. Jim Frederick.
Frederick identified one of the victims as an adult and the other as a child.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with an ankle injury.
The first floor of the complex is considered a total loss, while the second and third floor received substantial damage, Frederick said. The Kentuckiana Red Cross is providing assistance to occupants who were displaced by the fire.
Arson investigators will now try to determine the cause of the fire.
