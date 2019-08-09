LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Five people are dead after an SUV crashed in Scottsburg, Indiana.
The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning on Main Street near Rose Walk, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Department.
"The cause or why they were all out at that hour, we don't have that information," said ISP spokesperson Carey Huls.
Five people were killed, and two others were flown to University of Louisville Hospital, according to Indiana State Police spokesperson Carey Huls.
"We got close them and I heard him say, help we've been in a wreck. We told him that we call 911. We did not approach him or onto the scene," said Bailey Bateman who witnessed the crash. "It was at 1:40 when I called EMS. I couldn't tell that there was a vehicle out in the field or just a person."
"In the middle of the night in a rural area. It is a large crash scene when you have people ejected from the vehicle," said Huls. "It's just sad. It appears they were probably a group of friends or at least acquaintances together in one vehicle."
This story will updated as more information becomes available.
