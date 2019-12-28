NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said it is believed three men were shot for an unknown reason around 4:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Bono Road.
According to police, 23-year-old JaCory Long of New Albany has died. An autopsy will determine his exact cause of death.
Two other men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are not known, but they are expected to survive.
Investigators are speaking with those involved and witnesses to determine exactly what happened.
A motive for the shooting is unclear.
"It's just shocking," said John Fogel Jr. who lives nearby. "It's almost the end of the year and you've got three people shot. It's just really weird, very weird. I just don't understand it."
No arrests have been made. Chief Bailey said it is believed that police have identified all parties involved in the incident and that there is no threat to the public.
"New Albany is a safe community that rarely experiences violence of this type. Our team will work diligently to get to the bottom of what happened and will ensure all bad actors involved are held accountable," said Chief Bailey.
