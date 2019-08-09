LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Five people are dead after at least one vehicle crashed in Scottsburg, Indiana.
The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning on Main Street near Rose Walk, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Department.
ISP Sellersburg enroute to multiple fatality, single vehicle crash in Scottsburg— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) August 9, 2019
Five people were killed, and two others were flown to University of Louisville Hospital, according to Indiana State Police spokesperson Carey Huls.
This story will updated as more information becomes available.
