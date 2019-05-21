LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings across Jefferson County.
Two people were shot just after midnight on Larkwood Avenue. The conditions of those victims is not known.
Two other people showed at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital around 2:20 Tuesday morning. Dispatchers at MetroSafe could not say where the actual shooting took place. Their conditions are also not known.
And a man was found dead around 2:30 Tuesday morning at a housing complex on Brashear Drive near south 13th Street.
Police have not named any suspects in any of these three shootings. Anyone with information should call 574-LMPD.
