LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday will mark two years since the bodies of two teenage girls were discovered on a trail in Delphi, Indiana, and their killer still hasn't been found.
Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, vanished after being dropped off at a hiking trail on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were found a day later, about a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that's part of a trail system.
Police released a grainy cell phone photo of the suspect, and audio of a man's voice saying "down the hill."
So far, none of the clues or leads have been enough for police to crack the case. In the past, investigators have said the man in the photo is the main suspect in the case.
Michael Tabman, a retired FBI agent, believes the suspect is likely a local and could possibly still be in the area.
"Most crimes are committed close to home to include homicide," Tabman said. "There's always the possibility he was a drifter or he fled, but if you were to think about statistics, it is most likely he is still living in the area."
The girls' families have been featured on national TV shows, including Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz.
Investigators have received more than 30,000 tips in the past two years, and the case is still considered active.
If you have a tip to report, click here or call (844)-459-5786. Tips can also be emailed to: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.
