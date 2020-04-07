LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kim Kardashian West and her mother, Kris Jenner, are collaborating to help feed children across the country -- including in Louisville.
Kardashian West announced the launch of the new mother-daughter duo perfume called KKW x KRIS on her Instagram Monday. Twenty percent of the profits will go to Louisville-based Blessings in Backpack.
The local nonprofit provides meals on the weekends for elementary school students who would otherwise go hungry, according to its website.
My mom @krisjenner and I are so excited to announce the launch of KKW x KRIS, our first ever @kkwfragrance collaboration. A woody, white floral fragrance with the freshness of freesia, creamy white gardenia and tuberose at the heart - I know you will love wearing it as much as I do. ❤️ In support of families and children affected by the COVID-19 crisis, we will be donating 20% of profits from ALL sales of KKW FRAGRANCE from April 15th - May 5th to @blessingsinabackpack, an organization that provides food on the weekends for children across America who might otherwise go hungry. — Shop #KKWxKRIS Wednesday, 04.15 at 12PM PDT at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM.
Kardashian wrote on Instagram that part of the profits from sales between April 15 and May 5 will go to the local organization to support families and children affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
Blessings in a Backpack replied on Instagram, "Thank you, @kimkardashian And @krisjenner for helping Blessings in a Backpack feed kids during the COVID-19 emergency and when they return to school."
