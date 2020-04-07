Kim K Blessings and a Backpack.png

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kim Kardashian West and her mother, Kris Jenner, are collaborating to help feed children across the country -- including in Louisville.

Kardashian West announced the launch of the new mother-daughter duo perfume called KKW x KRIS on her Instagram Monday. Twenty percent of the profits will go to Louisville-based Blessings in Backpack. 

The local nonprofit provides meals on the weekends for elementary school students who would otherwise go hungry, according to its website. 

Kardashian wrote on Instagram that part of the profits from sales between April 15 and May 5 will go to the local organization to support families and children affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Blessings in a Backpack replied on Instagram, "Thank you, @kimkardashian And @krisjenner for helping Blessings in a Backpack feed kids during the COVID-19 emergency and when they return to school."

