LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kings Island is celebrating its 50th anniversary as it reopens for the season Saturday.
The amusement park in Mason, Ohio, just north of Cincinnati, is hosting a day-long celebration on April 29.
Kings Island is holding a "Golden Celebration" throughout the summer, featuring new entertainment.
The Soak City Water Park is schedule to open May 28. And fireworks are planned for July 3.
The Halloween Haunt is planned to return this fall, followed by the park's WinterFest in November and December.
