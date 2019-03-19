Kitchen fire damages auto body repair shop on Bishop Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An auto body repair shop was damaged Tuesday night by fire.
Firefighters from several different departments responded around 7:45 p.m. to the business on Bishop Lane, which is between Poplar Level Road and Newburg Road.
It took about 15 firefighters around 20 minutes to get the fire under control. A fire spokesman said it started in the kitchen on the stove.
As far as damage is concerned, firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to one area.
