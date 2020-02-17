The volleyball community in Kansas City supported the 12 Red team from KIVA by giving them flowers, cards and candy. The girls made it to the gold bracket quarter-finals Monday morning before losing. Image courtesy coach Courtney Robinson.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cheered on by fellow athletes and supporters, a team of Louisville volleyball players made it the quarter-finals in the Kansas City tournament marred by the deaths of two KIVA coaches and two teammates.
The 12 Red team from KIVA made it to the gold bracket quarter-finals Monday morning before losing. The girls opted to continue in the tournament after learning about the car crash near St. Louis that took the lives of 44-year-old Carrie McCaw, her 12-year-old daughter Kacey, 40-year-old Lesley Prather and her 12-year-old daughter, Rhyan.
IMAGES | KC supports KIVA team in tournament after deaths of coaches, teammates
KIVA's president and director, Ron Kordes, tells WDRB that the girls were playing on emotion. Crowds in Kansas City have been very supportive of the team. He says at one point there were 200 people watching them play, cheering them on, praying and crying. He says it's very unusual for that many people to watch a 12-year-old team.
Coach Courtney Robison shared photos with WDRB of the outpouring of gifts the girls have received. Teams and volleyball families have given them flowers, candy and cards, as they continued in the tournament.
Robison says the girls left Kansas City after the game but will not make it back to Louisville in time for the procession to the funeral home Monday evening.