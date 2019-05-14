I-265 bridge damage

Part of a bridge over Interstate 265 in southern Indiana damaged by a truck, whose driver forgot to put the vehicle's lift down after dropping off a dumpster, on Monday, May 13, 2019. 

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A traffic headache has been eased for New Albany drivers.

Klerner Lane is back open after closing Monday when a truck driving underneath the overpass on Interstate 265 slammed into a portion of the bridge, according to a release from the Indiana Department of Transportation. 

All driving lanes are open, and the overpass is safe for travel, but INDOT said lanes are shifted to avoid the damaged area of the overpass.

Police said a truck driver forgot to put down the vehicle's lift after he dropped off a dumpster in the New Albany Business Park. The front of the lift hit the overpass and left a large dent in the green metal portion of the structure.

Truck damaged after colliding with portion of bridge over I-265

The truck that collided with a portion of a bridge over Interstate 265 in southern Indiana on Monday, May 13, 2019. Police said the truck's driver forgot to put down the vehicle's lift after dropping off a dumpster.  

A post-collision inspection revealed structural damage to the west side of the overpass. Repairs will be completed at a later date.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Reporter

I cover a range of stories for WDRB, but really enjoy tracking what's going on at our State Capitol. I grew up on military bases all over the world, but am a Kentuckian at heart. I'm an EKU alum, and have lived in Louisville for 30 years.