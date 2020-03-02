SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A colt that was rescued from a shooting attack in eastern Kentucky is getting adopted.
The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) said the colt, named Knox, is going to a local family that he met last week.
The shooting attacked happened late last year near the Pike-Floyd County line. Twenty-one horses were shot and killed. Two horses from the herd, a pregnant mare and her colt, Knox, were taken to KHS to be treated at Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville. Officials say Knox is about 9 months old.
"He's all fuzzy and warm, and so I just stood there and scratched him," said Vicki Baumgardner, who adopted Knox. "And he's very smart. He seems to be a very bright boy and very friendly, and we just made friends right then and there."
The investigation continues to find those responsible for the shooting. Rescue groups are still trying to round up three other injured horses in eastern Kentucky.
