LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple reports say professional basketball player Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Calabasas Sunday morning at the age of 41.
TMZ initially reported Bryant and several others were killed in the reported crash around 10 a.m. Other outlets such as Fox News, Sports Illustrated, ESPN and CNN have similar reports. His wife and children were originally not believed to be on the helicopter with him, but it was later reported that his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was on the plane with Bryant and also died, according to CNN and several other outlets.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office provided an update to the crash in a press conference Sunday afternoon and confirmed seven others were killed in the crash.
Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter, Gianna. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent, sources told @wojespn. There were no survivors of the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. pic.twitter.com/7ik13Qwm9m— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2020
Often referred to as one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA, Bryant spent his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He retired after the 2015-16 season after 20 seasons with the team, including five NBA championships. He retired as an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA team, 12-time All-NBA Defensive Team selection, two time NBA Finals MVP and the 2008 NBA MVP.
Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash, as first reported by TMZ and confirmed by @wojespn.He was 41. pic.twitter.com/jt4ccu2Rw4— ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.