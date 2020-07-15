LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kokomo, Indiana, resident is facing federal charges after authorities say she posted animal cruelty videos on social media, a report by Fox 59 states.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Indiana, 19-year-old Krystal Cherika Scott was arrested Tuesday at her home.
Authorities said that from as early as May 3 to July 8, Scott posted images and videos on social media showing her graphically killing cats and dogs by "hanging, skinning and other means."
Federal authorities say they were tipped off to Scott's actions by the Boise Police Department in Idaho, which had received complaints from concerned citizens. At that point, the FBI became involved. The Kokomo Police Department was also actively investigating Scott.
On Tuesday, representatives of the FBI and other members of law enforcement executed a search warrant on Scott's home and vehicles.
"During the search, the FBI recovered numerous animal parts and skulls that were consistent with the size of cats and dogs," the news release states. "Agents also discovered approximately three live dogs, twelve live cats and several lizards."
Authorities say they also found a cellphone used to create and send so-called "animal crushing" videos.
Scott is charged with two counts of Making and Distributing Animal Crush Videos.
"As decent human beings, we have a great responsibility to protect and have compassion for the animals that inhabit this earth,"said U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler, in a statement. "It is unconscionable to think that any human being could [possibly] bring themselves to such acts upon an animal. We cannot allow this behavior in a decent and moral society. That is why Ms. Scott must face the consequences of her choices."
