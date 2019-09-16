NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A grant from Kosair Charities to a southern Indiana hospital will keep drug-dependent newborns and their mothers together for treatment.
According to officials from Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany, 10 percent of all the babies delivered there in 2018 were born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome. That means they were born addicted to the same drugs their mother used during pregnancy. Those newborns must undergo a painful 10- to 17-day withdrawal period, and require specialized treatment the hospital isn't equipped to offer.
Now, thanks to the $150,000 donation from Kosair Charities, the hospital will be able to create a Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome unit to treat the drug addicted infants, whose symptoms can include tremors, irritability/excessive crying, inconsolable crying, tight muscle tone, hyperactive reflexes, seizures, vomiting/diarrhea, inability to feed, dehydration and fever.
Officials with Kosair Charities say the number of babies born addicted to drugs at the hospital has steadily increased in the past five years, with 24 drug-dependent newborns in 2014. By 2016, officials say that number had doubled, and more than 100 cases were reported in 2017, and the numbers continued to climb in 2018.
Typically, Baptist Health Floyd has sent those addicted infants to Louisville for specialized treatment while their mothers remain in treatment in southern Indiana. The money from Kosair Charities allows the mother and her baby to undergo treatment without being split up.
"I think we all know that addiction is an issue that we suffer from across the country," said Emily Banet, the clinical manager for women's services at Baptist Health Memorial. "Southern Indiana has just been hit really hard with it. On average, we're transferring 50, 60 kids a year -- maybe more -- that require that specialized treatment, so that's 50 or 60 families that have been separated because of this."
Indiana has the the eighth highest infant mortality rate in the country -- a number Baptist Health hopes to reduce with its new services.
The $150,000 gift from Kosair will cover the equipment, space and trained staff, while other grants will cover the cost for construction and education.
The unit is scheduled to be ready around the first of next year.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.