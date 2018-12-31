Krispy Kreme truck goes up in flames in Lexington

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Krispy Kreme truck caught fire Monday afternoon near Man o' War Boulevard in Lexington.
The driver was traveling through town after making a delivery in Morehead when another drive flagged the truck's driver down when smoke could be seen coming from the cab, according to WKYT.
Fire crews put out the fire quickly, but the truck is a total loss.
The Lexington Police Department posted its displeasure with the lost donuts on Facebook:
No words. 😭 pic.twitter.com/eRzvxztVlG— Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) December 31, 2018
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.