LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger and Jay C Food Stores across Kentucky and southern Indiana are switching up their hours for elderly shoppers and shoppers who are at a high risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.
Starting next week, those over 60 and those with a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have been asked to shop between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesdays, according to a news release from Kroger.
Some stores may block off only 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for shoppers depending on their hours of operation, the company said.
"Our senior shoppers have reached out to let us know how important these designated hours are to them," said Erin Grant, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Louisville Division, in a news release. "We encourage all customers to respect these special hours as we work to protect our more vulnerable community members."
The company encouraged customers to check with their local stores to see which times are in place.
Stores also are staying open longer. Most Kroger locations will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.
Most Jay C stores open at 7 a.m. and close between 10 p.m. and midnight.
