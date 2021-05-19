LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger is allowing some of its customers to take their masks off.
The grocery store chain updated its mask policy Wednesday afternoon to allow fully-vaccinated customers to visit its stores without a mask beginning May 20.
"If there is a state or local mandate, we will adhere to that requirement and its timeline," a news release states.
The chain is asking customers and employees who are not fully-vaccinated to continue wearing masks. Additionally, employees who work in the pharmacy and clinic locations will continue wearing masks.
"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, The Kroger Family of Companies' most urgent priority has been the safety of our associates and customers," the news release states. "We have adhered to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and our Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Watkins and listened to our associates and customers to guide our policies."
"We will continue to respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask," the chain added.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.