LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger Health will provide COVID-19 vaccinations once their available at its 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics across the U.S., according to a news release.
It's hiring 1,000 health care workers to help administer the vaccine, including pharmacy technicians. Kroger will also train current staff on giving the vaccine.
Kroger is partnering with the federal government and state health departments to provide the vaccine.
Walgreens and CVS Health are also hiring and training workers to help roll out the vaccine.
Kroger Health has also provided COVID-19 testing since April and rapid antibody testing since October.
To apply for a position with Kroger Health, click here.
