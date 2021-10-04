LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a first for Kroger and it could be your next job.
The company is hosting a virtual hiring event on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. It's the first time the company will hold a job fair focusing exclusively on health and wellness positions. There are 1,500 spots available across the country. About 50 of those are local.
Kroger is looking for pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurse practitioners and others to work in the health industry.
"These are really incredible roles where they have a lot of flexibility and a lot of ability to grow within our company and get a great opportunity to work here locally," said Erin Grant, Kroger's corporate affairs manager.
The hiring event is Wednesday from 2-5 p.m. It is completely virtual.
