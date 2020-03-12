LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Area grocery stores say they are going the extra mile to protect customers from the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Both Kroger and Meijer issued statements Thursday saying they have redoubled plans to clean and disinfect areas commonly touched by customers, such as cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals and other locations.
Both companies also say they have encouraged their employees to monitor their well being and stay home if they feel sick, in order to curb the spread of the virus.
The grocery chains say they are also addressing concerns about shortages of various items as customers move to stock up. On March 2, Kroger moved to limit the number of cold, flu and sanitary products customers could purchase in one transaction.
"Our supply chain teams are working to ensure that the food, medicine and cleaning supplies our customers need are reaching our stores as quickly as possible and are available through our pickup, delivery and ship services," the chain wrote.
Similarly, Meijer wrote that "We're working to secure additional quantities of items that families need most at this time, and we appreciate your patience as we do our best to keep our shelves stocked for you and your families."
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.