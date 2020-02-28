LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger is bringing more healthy food options to west Louisville.
The Kroger Mobile Market made a stop Friday morning outside Louisville Urban League on West Broadway.
The mobile shop is in partnership with the Dare to Care Food Bank, and the goal is to provide increased access to fresh food for people who can't easily get to a store.
People could jump inside the mobile market and find everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to meats and spices.
