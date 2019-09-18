LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Good news for avocado-lovers: Kroger is going to start selling avocados that last longer.
The supermarket chain says avocados will be sprayed with a plant-based solution -- a colorless, odorless powder that is mixed with water to lock in moisture and block oxygen, according to CNN.com -- that will slow down decay.
With the plant-based spray, avocados are supposed to last twice as long but cost the same, Kroger said. You'll find the avocados in about about 1,100 of the supermarket chain's nearly 2,800 stores.
The goal of the spray is to hopefully reduce waste and save money. And it's not just avocados. Kroger is also testing out longer-lasting asparagus and limes in Cincinnati.
