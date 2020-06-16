LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger is teaming up with the University of Louisville to help the community.
The Kroger Louisville Division is making a $1.5 million pledge to the university as part of an effort to reduce hunger and waste in the local community.
The donation will create the Kroger Zero Hunger, Zero Waste Fund at the university, which will provide support to diversity and inclusion, food security and sustainability and leadership development, officials said in a news release Tuesday.
Part of the money will go to undergraduate scholarships, in which strong preference will be given to low-income, under-represented minorities who are pursuing STEM careers.
These scholars will develop projects that focus on topics like reducing food waste and food access for underprivileged families and communities.
The funds will also support U of L's Office of Diversity and Equity to "provide student services that will increase the likelihood of retention and degree completion of Black, Latinx, LGBTQ and female students," according to a news release.
Additionally, the money will be used to "create and fuel" a U of L Employee Success Center which will provide training in leadership and development to staff and faculty at the university. Another portion of the money will be given to U of L's Sustainability Center to expand on-site composting at the university and increase zero waste efforts.
The Cardinal Cupboard, which is an on-campus food pantry, will be renovated and expanded with help from the donation, officials said. A vehicle will also be donated to help volunteers when stocking the food pantry.
