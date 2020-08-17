LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger is offering a special discount for teachers and "honorary teachers" on back-to-school supplies.
Kroger is offering 10% off for parents, administrators and teachers on school supplies, toys, games, sporting goods, housewares and apparel.
“There’s always an exciting energy in our stores during the back-to-school season, and this year is no exception,” said Valerie Jabbar, Kroger’s group vice president of merchandising.
Jabbar said the grocery store is offering the discount to show their appreciation to parents and teachers during this time of schooling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Customers can receive the discount in store or via Kroger pickup on any Wednesday through Sept. 9.
