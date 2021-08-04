LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger has teamed up with a ghost kitchen company to offer customers meal delivery and pick-up from popular restaurants at its stores.
The grocery chain is partnering with Kitchen United to build the ghost kitchens. Ghost kitchens do not have storefronts, typically, and only offer meals for pick-up or delivery.
Each kitchen will offer food from up to six local, regional or national restaurants, according to a news release. When placing an order through Kitchen United online or via an ordering kiosk, customers can choose items from each restaurant.
"As we continue to define Kroger as a food destination, this collaboration creates another seamless way for our customers to order lunch or dinner for pick up while they shop for groceries or for delivery to their location of choice," said Craig Gauden, Kroger's director of partnership development.
The first Kitchen Counter is planned to open this fall in Los Angeles. More locations are expected later this year.
