LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger said it will shut down its drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites and will shift to test people in clinics and through take-home kits.
“While drive-thru testing provided a quick, interim solution, Kroger Health is transitioning to provide long-term COVID-19 testing solutions,” Kroger Health President Colleen Lindholz said in a news release.
The company said it was moving to an appointment-based model at its 46 The Little Clinic locations beginning in August, but it didn’t provide an exact date. The company said the move would increase testing capacity, as the Little Clinic locations can test more than 5,000 patients a week.
Kroger said patients can schedule an appointment at thelittleclinic.com, where they also answer screening questions to make sure they meet testing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The company said patients can administer most tests themselves in their vehicle under observation of a Kroger health professional.
Kroger in early July also began providing frontline employees with home collection kits that allowed patients to collect medical samples, under instructions from a health care professional, via two-way video chat. The company said at the time that it hoped to make the kits available soon to other companies and organizations and to process up to 60,000 tests per week by the end of July.
The company said Tuesday that since April, it had facilitated more than 64,500 tests via drive-thru locations.
