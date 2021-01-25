LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger will vaccinate nearly 1,700 Hardin County Schools employees against COVID-19 starting next week, the district announced Monday.
Hardin County Schools employees who registered for COVID-19 vaccinations will receive the Moderna vaccine by appointment on Feb. 4, Feb. 5, Feb. 7 or Feb. 8, according to a district news release.
About 450 employees will be vaccinated each day, the release says. About 1,700 of 2,600 full- and part-time staff at the district requested a COVID-19 vaccine, according to district spokesman John Wright.
"Because of increased amount of vaccines that will be given, it is critical that employees come at their assigned times," the district said in a news release.
Moderna's vaccine requires a 28-day waiting period before a booster can be administered. Hardin County Schools employees can get their boosters March 4, March 5, March 8 or March 9, according to the district.
A location for the vaccinations has not been determined, but Hardin County Schools informed employees Monday that vaccine shots will not be distributed at a drive-thru site.
Hardin County Schools is among school districts throughout Kentucky that are either starting or finalizing plans to have their employees vaccinated against COVID-19.
On Friday, teachers and staff at Jefferson County Public Schools began receiving their initial vaccine doses at Louisville Metro's vaccination site at Broadbent Arena. More than 13,000 teachers, staff and contractors at the state's largest school district have requested vaccinations.
The district is also one of many in the state that have resumed in-person instruction under more stringent public health guidelines because of high COVID-19 transmission levels in their communities.
Those color-coded guidelines are set to relax "significantly" as teachers and staff are vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.
"We will be able to recommend more in-person classes even when the virus is being transmitted at higher rates provided the adults in that building have that protection," he said.
