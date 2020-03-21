LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger and Jay C Food Stores announced new hours of operation in Louisville, Southern Indiana and Southern Illinois. Beginning Monday, March 23, these stores will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Initially, Kroger planned to remain open until 10 p.m., but chose to close an hour earlier to give employees more time for cleaning and restocking. The stores also announced they would be dedicating the first hour from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. to senior shoppers on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. This applies to anyone 60 or older, and other high-risk customers as defined by the CDC.
"We know from the CDC that seniors and others with serious underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness," Corporate affairs manager, Erin Grant, said in a statement. "Many of our shoppers have shared with us their concerns for this most vulnerable group, so we believe they will respect the decision and hold off their shopping during these times."
Related:
- Kroger stores in Louisville, southern Indiana to scale back hours amid coronavirus outbreak
- Kroger limiting sales of cleaning products, cold and flu medication
- Kroger, Meijer issue statements about supplies, COVID-19 prevention measures
- Kroger looking to hire 500 part-time workers across Louisville Division as demand increases during COVID-19 pandemic
- Local Kroger distribution center at 'full capacity,' re-stocking in-demand items
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.