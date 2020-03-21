KROGER

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger and Jay C Food Stores announced new hours of operation in Louisville, Southern Indiana and Southern Illinois. Beginning Monday, March 23, these stores will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Initially, Kroger planned to remain open until 10 p.m., but chose to close an hour earlier to give employees more time for cleaning and restocking. The stores also announced they would be dedicating the first hour from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. to senior shoppers on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. This applies to anyone 60 or older, and other high-risk customers as defined by the CDC. 

"We know from the CDC that seniors and others with serious underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness," Corporate affairs manager, Erin Grant, said in a statement. "Many of our shoppers have shared with us their concerns for this most vulnerable group, so we believe they will respect the decision and hold off their shopping during these times."

