LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a person was shot by police in Garrard County on Sunday night.
According to KSP, the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Herrington Way with the Garrard County Police Department.
The person shot, whose gender and name is unknown, was taken to University of Kentucky Hospital with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Kentucky State Police Post 7 is investigating is the shooting.
