LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 4-year-old boy and a woman were killed in a crash in Meade County.
Kentucky State Police said the crash happened on Kentucky 79 near Bypass Road outside Brandenberg on Thursday afternoon.
Investigators said Kristin Sowder, 38, of Brandenburg, crossed the center line "for an unknown reason" and hit a semi head-on.
Sowder's car then flipped and she died at the scene. The 4-year-old boy was taken to Norton Children's Hospital where he died.
The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
KSP is investigating.
