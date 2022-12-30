LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County.
According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144.
The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak was driving westbound on U.S. 60 and attempted to make a left turn onto KY 144, but went into the path of an eastbound semi.
Novak was flown to University Hospital where she died Thursday from her injuries. The driver of the semi wasn't injured.
The collision is under investigation by KSP Reconstructionist Tpr. Jesse Harp.
