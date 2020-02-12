LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An undercover investigation has landed a Hardin County, Kentucky, man in jail on child sex charges.
Kentucky State Police arrested John Coffey Jr., 19, on Wednesday after discovering he was communicating with a juvenile online, including "the request and exchange of nude photographs."
The investigation led KSP to search Coffey's home Wednesday, and police seized electronic equipment Coffey allegedly used in the crime.
Coffey is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center and is charged with two counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor first offense, one count of prohibited use of electronic means to procure a minor, one count of promoting sexual act by a minor under 18 years old and one count of distribution of obscene matter to a minor first offense.
KSP's investigation is ongoing, according to a news release.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.