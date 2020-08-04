LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's help to help find a Taylorsville teenager that went missing Sunday.
According to a news release, Grayson Lawson, 17, was last seen on Mount Eden Road in Shelby and Spencer counties wearing red pajama pants, a grey Spencer County High School hoodie and pink Crocs.
FYI for anyone that might want to attend... pic.twitter.com/CCak4TtpMb— Spencer County High School (@SCHSBear) August 4, 2020
Lawson is described as a 5-foot-8-inch, 180-pound white female with long brown hair and blue eyes.
The Spencer County High School cheerleading team is hosting a vigil Tuesday night in Lawson's honor at the Spencer County High School parking lot. According to a flyer, they are "standing in love for Grayson's safe return."
Anyone with information about Lawson is asked to contact KSP Frankfort Post at 502-227-2221.
