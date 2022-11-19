LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police closes its next application window for Cadet Class 103 on Black Friday.
The cadets selected will then begin training on Feb. 28.
KSP Capt. Paul Blanton is asking any possible candidates to consider submitting before the Thanksgiving holiday.
"I'd say we want anybody that's interested in public service, anybody that's interested in protecting their community," Blanton said. "We always want to focus on somebody that is dedicated to service above self."
To be eligible to apply, cadets 21 or older will need a minimum of a high school diploma or GED and at least three years of work experience.
If you don't have any college credits, KSP offers to cover the cost of an Associate's Degree at Bluegrass Community and Technical College while the cadet completes training.
In addition to the college degree incentive, Blanton said recent agency wide raises helps too.
"The State Police Academy is around $61,500," he said. "It's the most that a beginning trooper has ever received in Kentucky, and we very much use that as a recruiting tool. It's very important that we get qualified applicants but it's also important that we maintain their employment with the agency."
For full eligibility requirements and how to submit an application click here.
