LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police delivered big time to cram their cruisers with food and feed the needy during the holidays.
The annual "Cram the Cruiser" food drive collected 236 tons of food, which amounts to 473,235 pounds.
Troopers set out across the state with the goal of packing as much food as they could into their police cars.
All of the food collected now goes to shelters, food banks and churches to give out to families in need.
