LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Colorado man died in a two-vehicle crash in Meade County on Monday afternoon.
According to Kentucky State Police, two vehicles wrecked in the 21000 block of KY-313 around 2:58 p.m.
Police say Jason Anderson, 45, was driving north on KY-313 in a 2018 Buick Encore SUV. Anderson, from Golden, Colo., crossed the centerline and into the path of a semi-tractor trailer, which was driven by a man from Alberta, Canada. He was taken to Baptist Health Hardin with minor injuries.
KSP said a portion of KY-313 was closed for several hours.
