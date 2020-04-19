KSP conducts death investigation in Harrison County

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police along with the Harrison County Sheriff's office are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Sunday morning.
Harrison County troopers responded to the area of Prince Lane in Harrison County around 2 a.m. That's northeast of Lexington.
According to a news release, an initial investigation alleges that 50-year-old Donald Bottoms of Sadieville and 46-year-old Nicole Wagner of Berry got into a verbal argument. Police say Bottoms pulled out a handgun, and Wagner was fatally shot. The Harrison County Coroner's Office pronounced Wagner dead at the scene.
Bottoms was charged with murder and currently at the Bourbon County Detention Center in Paris, Kentucky.
Copyright 2020. WDRB News. All rights reserved.