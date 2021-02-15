LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With more winter weather on its way across Kentucky, state police are asking people to not overwhelm emergency phone lines with calls about road conditions.
Trooper Robert Purdy with KSP Post 7 in eastern Kentucky posted a tweet Sunday night saying, "Quit calling 9-1-1 or your local KSP Post for traffic and roadway conditions. Our personnel are overwhelmed with incoming calls. Visit goky.ky.gov for current information and conditions."
Trooper Scotty Sharp with KSP Post 4 in Elizabethtown said people should try and stay home if they can. He said in last week's ice storm, Elizabethtown KSP responded to less than 10 wrecks, with only one being an injury accident.
"Today was a little bit different, said Sharp. "We had, I think it was 11 accidents as of like five or six this morning, only one of them being an injury accident. Again, we’re very thankful there have been no fatalities so far. I think people are listening.”
Like Trooper Purdy, Trooper Sharp said to use the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's (KYTC) website, goky.ky.gov, to check current road conditions.
"We ask that you not call 9-1-1. If it’s a county road, give the county road department a call maybe. If it’s a city road, maybe let them know," he said. “We really try to push everybody, when it comes to the road conditions, to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. They’ve got an awesome website that I use myself when I’m trying to find out road conditions on the interstate and parkways in our district.”
Stephanie Caros with KYTC District 5 in Louisville said goky.ky.gov is a great resource to use year-round to get real-time road conditions. She said it's especially beneficial now as a winter storm moves through because the interactive maps allow people to see conditions across the state if they are traveling.
If there is an emergency, as always, call 9-1-1.
