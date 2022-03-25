LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky now has 71 new state troopers.
The Kentucky State Police Cadet Class 101 held a ceremony Friday for the largest KSP graduating class since 2014.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and top KSP officials led the graduation in Frankfort.
"What these folks have gone through to become troopers isn't easy," Beshear said. "And their training is going to make them the very best."
The new troopers underwent 24 weeks of training, which included 1,000 hours of classroom and field study.
Trooper Chelsea Brock from Corbin is one of four women to graduate in this year's class.
"The women that I went through this academy with are absolutely amazing, the men and women I went through with," she said. "Just to be a part of such an amazing group of people is very humbling and honoring."
Recruitment for the summer cadet class is already underway.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.