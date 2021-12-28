LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is targeting drivers, but instead of tickets, they'll score some free McDonald's.
Troopers are looking for drivers and passengers who are wearing their seat belts at traffic safety checkpoints. Those drivers will be given cards for a free breakfast combo meal at McDonald's.
Troopers will be doing this in Jefferson, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Grayson, Hardin, Larue, Meade and Nelson counties through Sunday, Jan. 2.
KSP partnered with local McDonald's restaurants to award and thank drivers.
