LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is giving away free tickets to see a UofL basketball game.
The agency is giving two local elementary or middle school basketball teams the chance to attend a women's game. The UofL women's basketball team is ranked second in the ACC.
The game is on Feb. 20 against fifth-ranked Virginia tech.
To enter, leave a comment under this post on KSP's Facebook page with your team photo, showing school spirit, and why you love basketball.
Submissions will be accepted through Monday, Feb. 14. Winners will be announced the next day.
