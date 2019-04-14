LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Lawrenceburg.
Anderson County Dispatch received a call Saturday just after 10 p.m. about a reported accidental shooting, KSP said in a news release Sunday.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Department and EMS responded to the scene in the 1000 block of Country Estates where they found Kyle York, 19, of Lawrenceburg, with a gunshot wound they determined was life threatening.
York was transported to the Frankfort Regional Medical Center, in Frankfort, where he later died. An autopsy is scheduled for sometime Sunday.
KSP will continue the investigation.
No other information was immediately available. This story will be updated as police release more details.
