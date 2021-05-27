LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash in Elizabethtown early Thursday morning.
Troopers with the department responded to a reported single-vehicle crash at 4:47 a.m. Thursday on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Hardin County, KSP said in a news release.
Investigators believe Jacob Wisdom, 26, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, was traveling west on the Western Kentucky Parkway when he, for "unknown reasons," lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the median and overturned several times, KSP said. Wisdom was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation. No additional details were immediately available.
