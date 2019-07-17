LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Leitchfield man is facing charges for hitting and killing an 8-year-old boy, but police still need your help with the case.
Kentucky State Police say 35-year-old Bradley Mattingly was on Kentucky Highway 259 in Breckinridge County, when he hit 8-year-old Jack Voyles as the boy was checking the mailbox outside his home on July 13.
He died at the scene.
Investigators say Bradley took off, but a state trooper on the way to the scene spotted the Pontiac Torrent Mattingly was in and arrested him.
Now KSP wants to find the driver of a late model Dodge Durango seen close to where the crash happened.
Police want to talk to anyone who may have been in that SUV about what they saw.
If you have any information, call Kentucky State Police.
Bradley remains jailed at the Breckinridge County Detention Center. He's charged with the leaving the scene of an accident and reckless homicide.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.