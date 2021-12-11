LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male is in critical condition after being shot by police in Franklin County on Saturday, according to Kentucky State Police.
According to a news release, KSP was requested by Franklin County Sheriff's Office after the shooting occurred on Hunter Trace Road, near U.S. 60, around 2:37 p.m.
Police say a male suspect, age unknown, was taken to Frankfort Regional Hospital and remains in critical condition.
As of 5 p.m., KSP remained on Hunter Trace Road investigating the shooting.
