ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed by police in Elizabethtown after he disarmed an officer of his taser, according to new findings from Kentucky State Police.
The officer, who has since been identified as Sgt. Chris Lewis with Elizabethtown Police, was helping with a domestic violence investigation on Dec. 7.
KSP says Lewis was driving "several juvenile witnesses" and a victim back to a home on Pleasant View Drive. Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham previously said it was a "very serious domestic violence offense."
When they arrived at the home, Lewis spotted the alleged suspect, Elizabeth resident Gary McCormick.
A "altercation" then occurred between McCormick and the officer, and Lewis deployed his taser on McCormick.
McCormick then disarmed the officer of his taser, KSP says, and attempted to use it on him. The officer then shot McCormick.
Lewis attempted to render medical aid on scene until EMS arrived, KSP says. McCormick, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Louisville.
Lewis, who has worked for the department for nine years, was placed on administrative leave for two weeks.
The shooting was one of two fatal shootings that occurred in Hardin County that week.
